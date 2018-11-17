'The Regression is Frightening': Kelechi Iheanacho Slammed by Fans After Shocking Nigeria Display

Things looked so promising for Kelechi Iheanacho not too long ago.

He came up through the youth ranks at Manchester City and was slowly being introduced into the first team with great effect. He scored 14 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions - including eight Premier League goals - in his debut season before scoring nine goals in 27 appearances the following campaign.



PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Following his meteoric rise, he was the subject of a £25m transfer to Leicester City where he would get more playing time and a more meaningful role - however, he's failed to hit the heights many thought he would.

He scored three Premier League goals last campaign and has just two goals in all competitions to his name so far this season. Fans have begun to lose some faith in the 22-year-old, and his recent performances for Nigeria haven't helped matters.



BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

He was part of the Super Eagles side who drew 1-1 with South Africa in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game, however his poor performance was highlighted after he missed a number of opportunities to win the game for his team. Fans were quick to jump on his back, with many taking to Twitter to slam his latest disappointing showing.

#Iheanacho if only he was under Guardiola's wing , he wouldn't be giving us such a mediocre performance — Mayibongwe Bongo (@MayibongweViri1) November 17, 2018

Kelechi Iheanacho is getting worse. The regression is frightening to see... — Temisan Okomi (@temiokomi) November 17, 2018

Iheanacho is not elite at all. Too unserious. He is a bigger star in his head than he actually is. — KING 👑 (@29lucidthoughts) November 17, 2018

Remember when we used to waste data and time debating who was better Between Iheanacho and Rashford???? pic.twitter.com/PAx48E5kNu — Mrs Martial 💋 (@missp000) November 17, 2018

Iheanacho made money from football and then lost all enthusiasm and willingness to be a better player. — Blackchrome 🇳🇬🇨🇦 (@Bc_blackchrome) November 17, 2018

If we're honest, Iheanacho has regressed...and badly too. What happened to him? — ChrisBest Oguguo (@ChrisTYOgu) November 17, 2018