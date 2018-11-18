Fulham Boss Claudio Ranieri Reveals Transfer Intentions Regarding Former Club Leicester City

New Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri has ruled out a raid on former Premier League champions Leicester City, insisting he 'never brings back [his] old players.'

The 67-year-old boss has been tasked with turning around bottom club Fulham's fortunes, but poaching his former players is something the Italian is not interested in despite Danny Simpson, Andy King and Danny Drinkwater (at Chelsea) all being out of favour.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

“In my career, never I bring back my old players,” the former Leicester City manager told Leicestershire Live.

“I don’t know. Now, for me, I love my players. I have not met them all yet because of internationals but already I love them. And I want them to bring their best.

“After, if there is something that I can say to the chairman, ‘I need another player because I need this kind of player,’ that is another thing. Now I need to work with those players."

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Fulham have only recorded one victory this season and their leaky defence is on track to set a new league record for goals conceded.





Under previous manager Slavisa Jokanovic, the Cottagers spent almost £100m on their return to the Premier League setting expectations high and ultimately costing Jokanovic his job.





For his part, Ranieri is happy to be back in the Premier League and relishing having a managerial position again.

Can Ranieri turn Fulham's season around?



Surely he can do a better job than Jokanovic, but where exactly did it go wrong for the Serbian?



Sacrificing defensive quality for more of an attacking threat can work... but not when your attack is ranking lowest in the league... pic.twitter.com/RxB9CtSWcb — Premier League Stats (@PremierStats2) November 14, 2018

“When I'm without a job I'm very nervous, very, very under pressure,” Ranieri said.

“I don't have a holiday. My wife told me, 'Claudio, take a holiday, sooner or later you go back to your job'. But without a job I am very anxious.

“When I'm in a job, I'm calm. I feel good when I stay on the pitch, when I speak with my players, when I am very hungry.

“That is my life. I start at 16-years-old and all my life is this – football.

The former Chelsea, Juventus and Inter manager then discussed his future in the hot seat at Craven Cottage.

“I can stay here one day or 10 years. I don't know. Always I think, this is my job. I have to do the maximum.

“Then experience tells me one year, four years, I don't know. I hope to stay here a long time. I hope.”