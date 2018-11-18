Xherdan Shaqiri Emphatically Responds to Criticism From Gary Neville After Upturn in Form

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri has claimed he would refuse a coffee with pundit Gary Neville after being the subject of criticism from the former Manchester United player while he was at Stoke.

The Switzerland international has had to bide his time for a chance in a Liverpool shirt but has impressed in recent outings despite Neville lambasting the winger, labelling him the epitome of an 'unprofessional' Stoke side last year.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

When asked if he would have coffee with Neville, Shaqiri told Blick: “Not at all. I do not care what he says. I do not care if he says now that I’m playing hard."

Neville has been a long time critic of the 26-year-old and was even forced to wear a signed Shaqiri shirt on TV with a message from the player reading, 'For my biggest fan, Gary.'

Xherdan Shaqiri has signed a shirt for Gary Neville to wear on MNF after losing a bet to Jamie Carragher. pic.twitter.com/Y1WZFfwnEA — Anfield Express (@AnfieldExpress) August 19, 2018

Shaqiri’s display in their 2-0 win over Fulham has given Red's boss Jurgen Klopp a real selection dilemma, with Brazilian Roberto Firmino struggling to replicate his fine form of last season.

With players such as Mohammed Salah, Firmino and Sadio Mane ahead of Shaqiri in the pecking order, establishing himself at Anfield after his £13m move was always going to be challenging.

However, the Swiss international remains optimistic and with eight Premier League appearances with two goals and two assists to his name, he looks set on establishing himself in Klopp's side.

⚡️@XS_11official⚡️



Last 4️⃣ games for the Reds...



vs Chelsea 🅰️

vs Huddersfield 🅰️

vs Red Star 🅰️

vs Cardiff ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ZiNNjdrg39 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 1, 2018

“Many have ridiculed after the transfer that Liverpool is too big for me. But I was always calm, too, when I got little playing time at the beginning.

“I knew, of course because of the experience at Bayern and Inter, that I have to be patient, work focused and then take my chance when I get it," added Shaqiri.

Following the international break, Liverpool take a trip to Vicarage Road to face a Watford side who have had a slight dip in form of late but sit in a respectable 7th in the Premier League table.