Arsenal's Ray Parlour Urges Unai Emery to Sign Defensive Reinforcements in January Transfer Window

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has urged Unai Emery to consider making more defensive reinforcements in the January transfer window to try and improve the team.

Despite signing Sokratis, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Lucas Torreira, Bernd Leno and Matteo Guendouzi, the former midfielder believes the injured captain Laurent Koscielny is the biggest loss to the Gunners.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

Parlour told Express Sport: "For me centre-half he could probably strengthen. But he’s got [Laurent] Koscielny coming back, they’ve missed him, but he’s a little bit older but I’m sure he’s working hard to get back in the side so I think he’ll assess the situation when it comes to January. He’ll be lining people up anyway."





The 33-year-old defender has not played for Unai Emery since rupturing his achilles in his side's Europa League defeat to Atletico Madrid in May, which also cost the Frenchman a spot at the World Cup this summer in Russia.





Koscielny has since returned to first team training during the international break, and Emery has confirmed that he will be considering the defender for a return to first team action.





"He feels better in each training. He is close to being with us for competitive games. We are happy with him. He is with us every day and we are going to think after the international break how we continue working and playing games."

They needed a late leveller from Henrikh Mkhitarayan to earn a point at home to a disciplined Wolves side in their last game before the international break.

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

The Gunners will look to continue their good league form when they return to action after the break with a trip to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth.