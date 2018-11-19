Denis Suarez 'Gives Green Light' to Arsenal Move as He Accepts Barcelona Exit

Denis Suarez is ready to move on from Barcelona and has given the go-ahead for discussions to commence on a potential transfer to Arsenal, according to reports in Spain.

Suarez has slipped further down the pecking order this season and his only appearance came in the Copa del Rey against Cultural Leonesa last month.

The 24-year-old had hoped to work his way back into Ernesto Valverde's thoughts, but the final straw came in the La Liga match against Betis. With Barcelona losing, Valverde turned to youngster Carles Aleñá instead, leaving Suarez on the bench.

Suarez has now accepted that he needs to move on from the Nou Camp, giving the 'green light' to a transfer. Arsenal has emerged as his 'favourite option', according to AS (via Sport Witness).

It is claimed that Suarez would fit in perfectly with Unai Emery's style of play, although there is no evidence as yet that Arsenal are ready to make an approach for the Spanish midfielder.

Denis Suárez never arrives late, his behavior is excellent and last season, when Valverde game him minutes, the Galician showed that he has the quality to play at Barça. [@EduPolo] pic.twitter.com/K5rwi4xpdX — Barça Centre (@barcacentre) November 11, 2018

The Gunners are unlikely to be the only side interested in signing Suarez, with reports last week naming three other clubs who could compete for his signature. Chelsea was one, with Maurizio Sarri known to be a fan of Suarez during his time at Napoli.





Napoli's interest in Suarez did not end with Sarri's departure and they are one of the other clubs keeping tabs on the Galician, with Valencia - coached by Suarez's former boss Marcelino - being the other.

Suarez started his senior career in England with Manchester City, although he never made a Premier League appearance before joining Barcelona in 2013.