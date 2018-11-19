Real Madrid Ponder Audacious Move for Zlatan Ibrahimović as Key Duo Fail to Fill the Ronaldo Void

Real Madrid are reportedly plotting to sign veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimović in the January transfer window, having grown impatient with the efforts of Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema since club legend Cristiano Ronaldo left to join Juventus last summer.

It was always going to be tough to get by without the club legend, but Los Blancos fans will have been shocked by the extend to which his departure has effected the team's form - with the side winning just six of their opening 12 La Liga matches and new manager Julen Lopetegui getting the chop before November.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

According to Sport, Real Madrid regret not signing a top quality replacement for Ronaldo, and have been disappointed with Bale and Benzema's form in front of goal - with the pair mustering just eight goals between them so far this season. Los Blancos headed into the international break lying sixth in the league table, with immense pressure on the side to improve.





Ibrahimović has been in blistering form for LA Galaxy this season, and could jump at the chance for another high profile move before his retirement. The 37-year-old has scored goals and won silverware across Europe during his globetrotting career, but he uncharacteristically failed to impress for Barcelona - and returning to La Liga could offer him some redemption.





The report also suggests that Celta Vigo's Maxi Gómez or Espanyol's Borja Iglesias could be alternative options to the Swedish forward, given their strong from in the Spanish top tier so far this season. Gómez, a Uruguay international, has scored six goals in nine league outings, while Iglesias has netted seven times in twelve appearances.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovačić has refused to speculate on whether he will extend his loan spell with Chelsea into a permanent move at the end of the season. The Croatian ace has featured regularly for the Blues since arriving in the summer, but has maintained that he won't be considering his future until the current campaign concludes.