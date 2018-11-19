Tottenham Interested in Making €40m Offer for Highly Rated Cagliari Midfielder Nicoló Barella

Tottenham are planning to make a €40m bid for Cagliari midfielder Nicoló Barella, with the young Italian impressing in recent Nations League games against Poland and Portugal.

The 21-year-old has turned the heads of several top Serie A sides including Juventus, Roma, Napoli and Inter, who are all reportedly keen on securing his services.

According to Calciomercato, via Football Italia, Spurs are eager to beat the pursuing crowd by potentially offering a package worth €40m to his current club.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Tottenham's struggles in the summer transfer window are well known, with the north London club failing to secure any first team signings, with the significant cost of a new stadium thought to have hindered the club's ability to attract top quality targets.

Barella's form in the heart of Cagliari's midfield has been impressive this term, with the box-to-box midfielder starting every league game for his side and scoring once.

Pier Marco Tacca/GettyImages

In contrast, the form of last year's star player Mousa Dembélé has been a concern for Tottenham fans this term after a reported move away from the club fell through over the summer.





With the Belgian now out with a long-term ankle injury it is clear the club are looking out for midfield reinforcements, with Harry Winks, Victor Wanyama, Moussa Sissoko and Eric Dier among their options currently, and see Barella as an ideal addition to the team.

TF-Images/GettyImages

The combative Italian has also previously stated that he believes a move to England would suit his physical and tough-tackling style of play, providing Spurs with a further boost in pursuit of their man.