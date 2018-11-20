Arsenal Keen to Offload Mohamed Elneny in January Amid Rumours of Leicester Interest

Arsenal are willing to offload Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny in the January transfer window, with Leicester reportedly interested in signing him.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery wants £15m for the midfielder, despite him failing to play in a single Premier League game this season. Elneny, 26, signed from FC Basel in 2016, and only recently signed a new long term contract keeping him at the club until 2022.

However, the Gunners are still keen to get rid of the Egyptian to make room in the squad for other midfield reinforcements. The Sun suggests that Leicester are interested in taking the midfielder off Arsenal's hands, having flirted with the idea of making a move for him last year.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

Arsenal would then be looking to replace the Egyptian with Villarreal's Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals, who has a £17.8m release clause in his contract.





Elneny has only made four appearances for Arsenal this season, three coming in the Europa League and one in the EFL Cup. Most of Elneny's Arsenal appearances have come from the bench, with the Egyptian unable to convince Emery thus far that he deserves a more prominent role in the team.

It is not the first time Leicester have shown interest in Elneny's services, with the Foxes reportedly having bid £10m for him last year. Arsenal were willing to allow him to leave if he wanted too, but Elneny rejected the move - instead wanting to stay and fight for his place ar the Emirates.

Officially we will be together for a longer time, in order to reach what we started, and to put arsenal in it's deserved spot In Europe and the whole world#WeAreArsenal ♥️♥️#WeAreGunners 💪🏼💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/1Sg8JzVhmt — Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennY) March 26, 2018

He was linked with a move to Marseille this past summer, but again a transfer failed to materialise. Now though, with opportunities few and far between under Emery, he may opt to leave in the hope of securing regular first team football.