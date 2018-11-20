Arsenal Keen to Offload Mohamed Elneny in January Amid Rumours of Leicester Interest

By 90Min
November 20, 2018

Arsenal are willing to offload Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny in the January transfer window, with Leicester reportedly interested in signing him.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery wants £15m for the midfielder, despite him failing to play in a single Premier League game this season. Elneny, 26, signed from FC Basel in 2016, and only recently signed a new long term contract keeping him at the club until 2022.

However, the Gunners are still keen to get rid of the Egyptian to make room in the squad for other midfield reinforcements. The Sun suggests that Leicester are interested in taking the midfielder off Arsenal's hands, having flirted with the idea of making a move for him last year.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

Arsenal would then be looking to replace the Egyptian with Villarreal's Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals, who has a £17.8m release clause in his contract.


Elneny has only made four appearances for Arsenal this season, three coming in the Europa League and one in the EFL Cup. Most of Elneny's Arsenal appearances have come from the bench, with the Egyptian unable to convince Emery thus far that he deserves a more prominent role in the team.

It is not the first time Leicester have shown interest in Elneny's services, with the Foxes reportedly having bid £10m for him last year. Arsenal were willing to allow him to leave if he wanted too, but Elneny rejected the move - instead wanting to stay and fight for his place ar the Emirates.

He was linked with a move to Marseille this past summer, but again a transfer failed to materialise. Now though, with opportunities few and far between under Emery, he may opt to leave in the hope of securing regular first team football.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)