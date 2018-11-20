Leicester Keeping Tabs on Celta Vigo Midfielder With Claude Puel Keen to Make January Additions

Leicester City and Claude Puel appear to have identified their first transfer target ahead of the January transfer window, with Celta Vigo midfielder Brais Mendez the man reported to be of interest to Puel.

The Spaniard came off the bench on Sunday to score the winner on his international debut against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Foxes are understood to have registered their interest in the 21-year-old, with Cadena Cope via Football Espana alleging that Celta have rebuffed their initial approach - instead referring them to the €25m release clause that is written into his contract that runs until 2021.

Despite being knocked back, it is believed that this will not deter the 2016 Premier League champions' interest as they look to bolster their squad for the second half of the season. It's thought the Foxes have the financial capability to sanction paying his release clause in full.

Mendez is a versatile midfielder who has enjoyed a sharp rise to international prominence. He can play on either flank and his call-up to Spain's senior squad completed a whirlwind year for the midfielder, given that he only made his debut for Vigo last season.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Mendez has been in good form for Celta this season, scoring three goals and registering two assists in seven starts and would certainly add creative firepower to the Leicester forward line.

His debut goal in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, which only further strengthens his standing across Europe, will apply pressure to any other potential suitors who are interested, with Leicester likely to hasten their interest in signing him.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Transfer talk aside, Leicester will return to Premier League action against Brighton this weekend as Puel's side look to get back to winning ways after a draw against Cardiff last time out.