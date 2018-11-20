Lorenzo Pellegrini's Agent Claims Client Is Committed to Roma Amid Man Utd Transfer Links

Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini is not thinking about a move away from the Italian side according to his agent, despite interest from Manchester United.

The Italian international has a £27m release clause in his contract, a figure which United would most likely be willing to pay. However, this is futile if the player doesn't want to leave Roma as his agent, Giampiero Pocetta, has suggested.

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/GettyImages

The Italian told Italian publication Corriere dello Sport (via Sky Sports): "I'm sorry that rumours have spread about financial aspects relating to him and his team-mates, that for Lorenzo have never been important.





"He's getting what he deserves on the pitch, and the rumours about the transfer market have never distracted him nor disturbed him.

"Pellegrini is only thinking about improving with, and for, Roma. These issues don't count for now, it's normal that Pellegrini is liked. Lorenzo is happy though, he's already chosen Roma once.

Lorenzo Pellegrini would be a decent punt for United to make. 6 foot 2 so he's a the right size for Jose. But at 22 who's going to develop him and be patient with him? — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) November 20, 2018

"Then, when it's time, we'll sit down with Monchi [Roma sporting director] again."

Pellegrini has become an integral part of Roma's side since his move from Sassuolo in 2017. The Italian made 37 appearances last season and has already played 12 times this campaign, with his commitment to the club likely to please Roma's manager Eusebio Di Francesco.

However, this will come as a bitter blow to José Mourinho and Manchester United. The summer signing of Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk has not had the desired effect, as the Brazilian seems to have lost the trust of his manager already.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

In the Red Devils' last fixture against Manchester City, Mourinho opted for a midfield three of Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini. However, there has been little consistency in the midfield selection this season, aside from flamboyant Frenchman Paul Pogba.

United next face Crystal Palace at Old Trafford, hoping to put their 3-1 loss against Manchester City behind them. The Red Devils currently sit eighth in the Premier League table and the pressure is firmly on José Mourinho and his players.