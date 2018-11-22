Agent Reveals Out of Favour Tottenham Forward Eyeing January Exit After Failed Summer Move

Tottenham winger Georges-Kévin Nkoudou is looking to leave the club in January, according to his agent.

The Frenchman has always found opportunities hard to come by at Spurs and has only managed 26 minutes of senior football so far this season - which came during in the EFL Cup tie against West Ham.

N'Koudou joined Spurs two seasons ago from Marseille for £11m, but he's failed to make a mark during his time in England. He spent part of last season on loan to Burnley, but only managed eight appearances for Sean Dyche's side.

According to France Football, a January exit looks likely for N'Koudou as he looks to kick start his fledgling career. According to the player's agent, a move could've materialised for N'Koudou over the summer if it wasn't for the stubbornness of the Tottenham hierarchy.





“The president and the owner of Tottenham are not the easiest to seduce in the transfer window. The fact that he did not leave is only the responsibility of the club. Things could not succeed for economic reasons, but it was not a drama either,” said N'Koudou's agent Meïssa Ndiaye.





“The idea is to leave in January. Both sides want to move forward and turn the page.”

At 23, N'Koudou has plenty of time to rediscover his form at another club. His agent's claims he had “many German, French, Spanish clubs” interested in his client, so there may be no shortage of fresh starts available for N'Koudou.