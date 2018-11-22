Watford vs Liverpool Preview: How to Watch, Kick Off Time, Team News & More

With international football now out of the way until 2019, the Premier League returns this weekend as Watford welcome Liverpool to Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts have struggled in recent weeks suffering a surprise defeat to Newcastle and drawing with Southampton, though still find themselves in seventh place in the table and just four points behind fifth placed Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool remain unbeaten in the league, and sit just two points behind league leaders Manchester City. With City also in action on Saturday, Klopp's players will be desperate to take all three points from a side that have already taken the scalp of Tottenham at home this term.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's clash:

How to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 24th October What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Vicarage Road TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Soccer Saturday/ BT Sport Score Referee? John Moss

Team News

Defenders Daryl Janmaat and Sebastian Prodl are both major doubts for Saturday's encounter with respective ankle and hamstring injuries. Spanish full back Kiko Femenía looks set to continue at right-back in Janmaat's absence.

Will Hughes is also unlikely to feature for Watford as he recovers from a calf injury.

Liverpool have a near fully fit squad to select from. The only absentee of note, Jordan Henderson, is nearing fitness after struggling with a hamstring strain in recent weeks though is unlikely to be risked by Klopp with a crucial Champions League fixture against PSG in the week.

Naby Keita's timely return to fitness will provide a massive boost in midfield for the visitors.

Predicted Lineups





Watford Foster; Femenía, Cathcart, Kabasele, Holebas; Deulofeu, Doucouré, Capoue, Pereyra; Deeney, Gray. Liverpool Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mané.

Head to Head Record

In the 30 previous meetings between the two sides, Watford have won on just five occasions, with Liverpool emerging victorious 21 times.





Watford did, however, manage to snatch a late equaliser in last season's fixture at home and will hope to produce a similar performance on Saturday. Liverpool have shown against the likes of Huddersfield and Fulham this season that they can be vulnerable when lesser try to take the game to them. Watford must plan to do more then stifle Liverpool's frontline.





Mohamed Salah 's goalscoring heroics at Anfield last season against the Hornets put him well on his way to claiming the golden boot, and the Egyptian will be eager to add further to his tally for the season at the weekend.

Recent Form

Javi Gracia's Watford find themselves in patchy form after an excellent start to the season that saw the Hornets win their opening four games. Since then they have won just two in their last eight games, losing four in the process.





The Spaniard will be eager to stop the rot and will know that victory against Liverpool should keep his side out of the clutches of eighth placed Manchester United.

Liverpool, while unbeaten, haven't found their fluid attacking best yet this term and were lucky to come away with a win over Fulham last time out thanks to some dodgy refereeing. Klopp will be eager to see his front-three in full flight on Saturday with Champions league fixtures coming thick and fast for the Reds.







Here's how each side has fared in their last five fixtures:





Watford Liverpool Southampton 1-1 Watford (10/11)

Liverpool 2-0 Fulham (11/11) Newcastle 1-0 Watford (03/11) Red Star Belgrade 2-0 Liverpool (06/11) Watford 3-0 Huddersfield (27/10) Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool (03/11) Wolves 0-2 Watford (20/10) Liverpool 4-1 Cardiff (27/10) Watford 0-4 Bournemouth (06/10)

Liverpool 4-0 Red Star Belgrade (24/10)

Prediction

Watford have shown that they can provide problems to any side in the league with their physicality and aggression up front, and will likely find that using their brute strength and the long ball may be their best chance of taking anything from the game on Saturday.





As much as Liverpool have stuttered over the finishing line at times this season, they have got there somehow and Klopp will be happy to see his side winning despite not playing to their full potential. The Reds should have too much in attack for their hosts on Saturday and will run out comfortable winners.



