Watford vs Liverpool Preview: How to Watch, Kick Off Time, Team News & More

With international football now out of the way until 2019, the Premier League returns this weekend as Watford welcome Liverpool to Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon.
The hosts have struggled in recent weeks suffering a surprise defeat to Newcastle and drawing with Southampton, though still find themselves in seventh place in the table and just four points behind fifth placed Arsenal.
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool remain unbeaten in the league, and sit just two points behind league leaders Manchester City. With City also in action on Saturday, Klopp's players will be desperate to take all three points from a side that have already taken the scalp of Tottenham at home this term.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's clash:
How to Watch
|When Is Kick Off?
|Saturday 24th October
|What Time Is Kick Off?
|15:00 (BST)
|Where Is it Played?
|Vicarage Road
|TV Channel/Live Stream?
|Sky Sports Soccer Saturday/ BT Sport Score
|Referee?
|John Moss
Team News
Defenders Daryl Janmaat and Sebastian Prodl are both major doubts for Saturday's encounter with respective ankle and hamstring injuries. Spanish full back Kiko Femenía looks set to continue at right-back in Janmaat's absence.
Will Hughes is also unlikely to feature for Watford as he recovers from a calf injury.
Liverpool have a near fully fit squad to select from. The only absentee of note, Jordan Henderson, is nearing fitness after struggling with a hamstring strain in recent weeks though is unlikely to be risked by Klopp with a crucial Champions League fixture against PSG in the week.
Naby Keita's timely return to fitness will provide a massive boost in midfield for the visitors.
Predicted Lineups
|Watford
|Foster; Femenía, Cathcart, Kabasele, Holebas; Deulofeu, Doucouré, Capoue, Pereyra; Deeney, Gray.
|Liverpool
|Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mané.
Head to Head Record
Recent Form
|Watford
|Liverpool
|Southampton 1-1 Watford (10/11)
|Liverpool 2-0 Fulham (11/11)
|Newcastle 1-0 Watford (03/11)
|Red Star Belgrade 2-0 Liverpool (06/11)
|Watford 3-0 Huddersfield (27/10)
|Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool (03/11)
|Wolves 0-2 Watford (20/10)
|Liverpool 4-1 Cardiff (27/10)
|Watford 0-4 Bournemouth (06/10)
|Liverpool 4-0 Red Star Belgrade (24/10)