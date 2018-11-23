CONMEBOL President Confirms Proposal to Stage FIFA World Cup Every Two Years

A proposal initially touted by former FIFA president Sepp Blatter to move the World Cup to every two years, instead of every four, is reportedly being considered by FIFA.

The proposal has been put forward by CONMEBOL, the South American football confederation, after seeing the positive public reaction to the UEFA Nations League this year.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez confirmed that his organisation had put forward the idea to FIFA, and it's his claim that the move to every two years would make sense economically and would also be beneficial for the players who would be able to showcase their talents more frequently.

Quoted by The Independent on Friday, Dominguez spoke of his ambitions for the World Cup, saying: “I always say we we have to work together and never say ‘no’, I always say ‘why not?' By saying that, we always will support an idea like that, or a proposal like we have done to FIFA, to do the World Cup every two years and not every four."





Dominguez also explained why he felt the new format would be better for players, offering them more of a chance to play on the biggest stage.

Agustin Marcarian/GettyImages

“Instead of having a Nations League in between, we can just go ahead every years and do a World Cup that is for everyone, for the players because at the moment sometimes they could play four World Cups if we move to a two-year cycle. If we stay with this format, many players could not play more than two," he added.