Liverpool Set to Begin Contract Talks With Defensive Trio Following Impressive Performances

Liverpool have opened up new contract talks with Joe Gomez, and are likely to do the same with Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold following the trio's excellent start to the season.

The Merseyside club have frequently been criticised for their defensive weakness in recent years, but the young core of Gomez, Alexander-Arnold and Robertson – alongside the world class Virgil van Dijk – has seen Liverpool transform into one of the league's most formidable defensive outfits, conceding just five times this season in 12 Premier League matches.

The Times report that the club have already opened talks with Gomez following his excellent performances at centre-back, the Englishman missing just one Liverpool game in the league this season.

The report also claims that Robertson and Alexander-Arnold's performances will be 'recognised', hinting that the pair will also be in line for contract extensions at the club. While a lot of focus was on incomings at Anfield in the summer, Liverpool appear to be doing some of their best work outside of the transfer window.

Having already tied down Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah to long term contracts in April and July respectively, the Reds this week confirmed that Sadio Mane had agreed to a contract extension that will see him remain at the club until 2023.

The Senegalese forward still had two and a half years remaining on his previous contract at the club, but the Reds' hierarchy felt they wanted to reward him after his consistently strong performances since joining from Southampton.