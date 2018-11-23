Neymar's PSG Future Could Hinge on Liverpool Clash as Real Madrid Wait in the Wings

Neymar's future at PSG could hinge on next week's Champions League clash with Liverpool, as newspaper reports claim that Real Madrid are waiting for the right moment to pounce and lure the former Barcelona striker to the Bernabeu.

A home defeat to Liverpool would mean, provided Napoli beat Red Star Belgrade, that PSG would drop out of the Champions League at the group stages - and Marca report that Real would see that as the perfect opportunity to begin negotiations over a January switch.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

Since joining from Barcelona less than 18 months ago, Neymar has been linked heavily with a Barcelona return as well as a move to Real, but it seems unlikely that Barca have the financial muscle to pry him from the grip of PSG.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are not short of cash, with Real chairman Florentino Perez a long-time fan of Neymar and has wanted to bring him to the Bernabeu for the past 10 years.

New rules introduced by UEFA this season mean that players can play in European competitions for two separate clubs in the same season, meaning that Real could offer Neymar a second chance at Champions League glory - something that could be tempting for a player with the desire to be the best.

He is already reported to be unsettled in Paris and keen on a return to Spain.

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

He's scored 13 goals in 16 appearances so far this season, as PSG's 100% record in Ligue 1 remains intact after 16 games, and alongside Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe, has formed one of the most potent strike forces in Europe.