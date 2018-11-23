Wolves vs Huddersfield Preview: How To Watch, Kick Off Time, Recent Form, Team News & More

By 90Min
November 23, 2018

Having made an impressive start to life back in the Premier League, Wolves will be looking to regain their place in the top half against struggling Huddersfield on Sunday afternoon.

The West Midlands outfit aren't in the best of form, but their performances suggest that an upturn in results is coming, whereas Huddersfield have still won just once all season. With injury news ushering in a Wolves re-shuffle, the Terriers could be looking to upset the odds at Molineux.

Here's everything you need to know about the clash.

How to Watch


When Is Kick Off? Sunday 25th November
What Time Is Kick Off? 16:00 (GMT)
Where Is it Played? Molineux 
TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League
Referee? Kevin Friend

Team News

Wolves have been one of the biggest victims of the dreaded international break, with their two wing backs both suffering injuries. Jonny suffered a knee ligament injury while playing for Spain and has been ruled out for at least six weeks, but Matt Doherty has recovered in time to make the matchday squad.

Huddersfield will be at full strength, minus left back Chris Lowe whose injury - which was sustained against West Ham - will rule him out until December, though it won't require surgery as first feared.

Predicted Lineups


Wolves Patricio; Bennett, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Vinagre; Costa, Jimenez, Cavaleiro.
Huddersfield Lossl; Hadergjonaj, Jorgensen, Schindler, Kongolo; Mbenza, Billing, Hogg, Pritchard; Mooy; Mounie.

Head to Head Record

Huddersfield have had the better of this fixture for the best part of 20 years, losing just twice to Wolves since 1997. Wolves had some joy with 4-1 and 3-0 victories over the Terriers a few years ago, but the last three times the two sides have faced, Huddersfield have ran out 1-0 victors.

Recent Form

Despite winning just one of their last five Premier League matches, Wolves' performances suggest that there's a lot more to come. Their 1-0 defeat to Brighton was a dominant display in which the Seagulls scored from their only shot on target of the game, and a 3-2 loss to Tottenham should've been a draw at minimum after a goal was incorrectly disallowed for offside.

Huddersfield FC/GettyImages

Huddersfield on the other hand are coming off the back of some of their best form all season, losing just two of their last five games. A crucial 1-0 victory over Fulham was followed by a creditable draw at home to West Ham.

Here are both sides' last five results.

Wolves Huddersfield
Arsenal 1-1 Wolves (11/11) Huddersfield 1-1 West Ham (10/11)
Wolves 2-3 Tottenham (03/11) Huddersfield 1-0 Fulham (5/11)
Brighton 1-0 Wolves (27/10) Watford 3-0 Huddersfield (27/10)
Wolves 0-2 Watford (20/10) Huddersfield 0-1 Liverpool (20/10)
Crystal Palace 0-1 Wolves (06/10 Burnley 1-1 Huddersfield (06/10)

Prediction

Despite the form of both sides going into this clash, Wolves should have too much for Huddersfield. The side from the Black Country are one of the best defensive outfits in the Premier League and Huddersfield have serious goal scoring problems.

If Wolves can finally find their shooting boots, this should be a comfortable victory for the home side.


Prediction: Wolves 2-0 Huddersfield

