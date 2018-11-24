Claude Puel Confirms Several First Team Players Are in Talks to Sign New Contracts at Leicester

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has confirmed that a number of players who will become free agents in 2019 are currently in talks with the club's director of football, Jon Rudkin.

Defenders Wes Morgan, Christian Fuchs, Danny Simpson and Yohan Benalouane are among the first team players who could walk away from the King Power Stadium for free in the summer, as well as striker Shinji Okazaki.

Puel claimed that it wasn't the time to go into detail about players' contracts, although it is known that talks with Rudkin will cover the possibility of cashing in during the January transfer window.





"There are some discussions with Jon [Rudkin] about all the players in our squad,” Puel said, quoted by Leicestershire Live.





"I don’t want to give it away for them or for other players. I can say about them, about the squad, I’m happy to have all these players with us. We have to manage them and try to give them the game-time to continue with a positive attitude.

"My feelings are there will be a time to discuss the future of different players, but now is not the time."

Fans will be hoping that the club are also putting in the effort to confirm the future of their six players who will be free agents in 2020, including Marc Albrighton, Daniel Amartey and Nampalys Mendy.

Issues with contracts have to take a back seat, however, until after the weekend, where if results go their way the Foxes could be level on points with Manchester United. Leicester City travel to the south coast on Saturday to take on Brighton.