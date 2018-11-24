Sergio Ramos Responds Angrily to Insinuations of Wrongdoing in Alleged Doping Case

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has taken to Twitter to firmly deny suggestions that he failed a drugs test after the 2017 Champions League final in Cardiff.

It had been reported that Ramos had tested positive for anti-inflammatory drug dexamethasone, a substance which is banned if testers are not notified of its use.

Real Madrid have released a statement to deny a report in the German publication Der Spiegel claiming Sergio Ramos failed a doping test after the 2017 Champions League Final. #SSN pic.twitter.com/LoSnxbexDn — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 23, 2018

German outlet Der Spiegel had reported that doping control officers were informed that Ramos had taken a different anti-inflammatory substance ahead of the game. However, the Real Madrid star has now responded to the issue on Twitter. The 32-year-old wrote: “I am vehemently opposed to doping.

“I have never participated, nor will I ever participate in, nor have I consented to, nor will I ever consent to, any form of doping.”

In addition to the 2017 Champions League final, Ramos also raised another game in his post which had been called into question, a La Liga clash with Malaga in April this year.

Comunicado oficial | Official Announcement pic.twitter.com/dYYFMWKjj3 — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) November 24, 2018

Speaking on the Malaga match, Ramos added: “When the match ended, I was requested to complete an anti-doping test.

“Given the time pressures on the team’s return journey, the official allowed me to shower, remaining in his presence at all times, before completing the test which I passed, as in all cases.”

In reference to the 2017 Champions League final, a 1-4 win over Juventus, Ramos commented: “I received a standard medical treatment administered by the club’s medical professionals. The matter was clarified and resolved formally and in writing between the organisations.

Sergio Ramos incumplió dos veces las reglas antidopaje, según Football Leaks https://t.co/yr5mXt1eFP — MARCA (@marca) November 23, 2018

“Over the course of my long sporting career I have submitted to, and passed satisfactorily, an infinite number of anti-doping tests. Neither in this case, as UEFA, WADA and Real Madrid have already stated, nor any other time in the past, have I breached anti-doping regulations.

“With respect to the right to information, I must also uphold my right to honour. My legal team will consider taking further action in those cases which misrepresent the truth and therefore undermine my reputation and violate my rights.”

FINAL #EibarRealMadrid 3-0



HISTÓRICO: ¡El Eibar derrota al Real Madrid por primera vez en su historia! 💥 pic.twitter.com/HIevg34FsF — LaLiga (@LaLiga) November 24, 2018

Ramos’ addressing of the anti-doping issues came shortly after the defender had featured for his Real Madrid side in the 3-0 defeat away to Eibar on Saturday.

Los Blancos suffered their first defeat under head coach Santi Solari, after the former Real Madrid star replaced Julen Lopetegui at the Bernabeu following the former Spain head coach’s sacking last month.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Madrid are now sixth in La Liga and four points adrift of league leaders Barcelona, who are in action against Real’s city rivals Atletico Madrid on Saturday.