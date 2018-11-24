Stephen Kenny Set to Replace Mick McCarthy as Republic of Ireland Manager After Euro 2020

Stephen Kenny will replace the newly-appointed Mick McCarthy as Republic of Ireland manager after the Euro 2020 finals.

It was announced that McCarthy would take over the helm after Martin O'Neill left his role as manager on Thursday, signing a two-year deal with the FAI and is set to have his first press conference as manager on Sunday at 3pm at the Aviva Stadium.



However according to RTE News , it has been announced that Kenny - who currently manages Dundalk in the League of Ireland Premier Division - will replace McCarthy once the European Championships in 2020 concludes.

He has been put in charge of the Under-21 set up in the meantime as the FAI implements its plans to build for the future, with the long term vision of the players currently in the Under-21 set up working under Kenny in the senior set up in years to come.

Ireland were relegated from League B, Group 4 of the UEFA Nations League after failing to win any of their four group games against Denmark and Wales, and will now try to rebuild the national set up with promotion back to League B being the big goal.



For now, McCarthy is set to be joined by Terry Connor and Irish football legend Robbie Keane as part of his backroom staff in what will be a new-look Ireland set up. McCarthy has previous experience of managing the national team having spent six years between 1996-2002 at the helm of Irish football.





After missing out on the World Cup in 1998 and the European Championships in 2000, McCarthy led his side into the 2002 World Cup where they made it through the group stage and into the Round of 16 - where they were beaten by Spain on penalties.