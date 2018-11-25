Aaron Lennon Reveals Signing for Burnley Has Helped Him Enjoy Football Again

Burnley winger Aaron Lennon has revealed joining the Clarets was the best decision of his career.

Lennon was considering quitting football after being detained under the Mental Health Act in 2017, yet a move to Burnley has revitalised and saved his career.

The 31-year-old winger was diagnosed with depression whilst playing for previous club Everton. After leaving the Toffees for Sean Dyche's Burnley in January 2018, Lennon is now a key member of the squad at Turf Moor.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Lennon revealed that the greatest moment of his career so far was joining Burnley as it has helped him rediscover his love for the game.





The former England international has also praised the inclusiveness of the squad at the Clarets, outlining that 'it is just great be here' and that he is 'enjoying' playing football again.





He said: "As I look back, I have started to realise this was probably going on longer than I thought. I know now if I had spoken to a few of the lads I have played with, they would have actually helped me and probably put their arm around me.





"But I've never really been one to ask for help. Not just in the dressing room, I didn't ask for help from people closer either. I look back at times at what happened and think, 'Wow, I can't believe I was in that place'.

"I never thought that I wouldn't play but there was a good spell where I wasn't enjoying football. It is just great to be here and enjoying it again now."





Having made over 350 Premier League appearances during his career, Lennon has become an important figure in the dressing room as he 'always tries to help players, especially young lads because they need that these days'.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Lennon is expected to feature for Burnley in their game against Newcastle on Monday and believes that he is 'not far off' hitting top form for his side.





The winger has played 11 times for the Clarets so far this season and scored in their emphatic 4-0 victory against Bournemouth in September.