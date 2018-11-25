Burnley vs Newcastle Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Having navigated the international break, Newcastle travel to Burnley looking for their third consecutive Premier League win.

The Clarets have had an inconsistent start to this campaign. After qualifying for Europe at the end of the last season, Burnley have struggled with results since, and have become caught up in a relegation battle.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Sean Dyche's team are without a win in five games and the pressure is mounting on them to deliver results. Both team sit on nine points, with Newcastle one place above Burnley, who are 15th.

The bottom of the table clash is a huge game for two sides looking to put distance between themselves and their relegation rivals.

How to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Monday 26 November What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 GMT Where Is It Played? Turf Moor TV Channel/Live Stream?

Sky Sports Referee? Mike Dean

Team News

Burnley will be without several players, with some suffering from long term injuries. Nick Pope is still out, as is Ben Gibson.





James Tarkowski and Stephen Ward are also out, whilst Steven Defour and Johan Berg Gudmunson are both doubtful for the game.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Newcastle are without defender Florian Lejeune as he recovers from injury. Captain Jamaal Lascelles is doubtful, as are Jonjo Shelvey and Yoshinori Muto after they all missed the win against Bournemouth two weeks ago.





Paul Dummett is also unlikely to feature after leaving the field with an injury whilst playing for Wales during the international break.

Predicted Lineups

Head to Head Record

Burnley and Newcastle have played each other four times in recent years, with the odds generally favouring the Lancashire side.

Burnley won and drew during the two fixtures between the sides last season, with Sam Vokes appearing on the scoresheet. In the most recent six fixtures Newcastle have won just once, drawing three whilst Burnley have won twice.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

The two sides are incredibly evenly matched over their long histories. Newcastle have won 41 of the 103 meetings between the sides while Burnley have emerged victorious in 42. Twenty have ended in draws.

Recent Form

Burnley have maintained their difficult start to the season, considering at this stage last season they were running with the Premier League's 'big six'. The Clarets haven't won in their last five Premier League games and sit on nine points, in 15th position.

Their defence has been leaking more goals this season, having kept just three clean sheets so far. Last season, Burnley built their reputation from being solid defensively.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Newcastle have won their last two games after weathering a poor start to the campaign, and are unbeaten in three. The Magpies have kept two clean sheets in their last three and they will be confident with a considerably more favourable run of fixtures coming up over the next few weeks.

Here's a look at how each team has performed in their last five fixtures:

Burnley Newcastle Leicester 0-0 Burnley (10/11) Newcastle 2-1 Bournemouth (10/11) West Ham 4-2 Burnley (03/11) Newcastle 1-0 Watford (03/11)

Burnley 0-4 Chelsea (28/10) Southampton 0-0 Newcastle (27/10) Manchester City 5-0 Burnley (20/10) Newcastle 0-1 Brighton (20/10) Burnley 1-1 Huddersfield (06/10) Manchester United 3-2 Newcastle (06/10)

Prediction

The two sides have both endured below par starts to their seasons and with the teams evenly matched on nine points so far, a winning result for either team would be a big shift in the tides.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Rafa Benitez's men are in far better form right now, having won their last two matches, and confidence will be high. They will go to Turf Moor expecting to take at least a point back to the north east with them.