Charlie Adam Eats Humble Pie Over His Scathing Words About Xherdan Shaqiri Last Season

Xherdan Shaqiri has surpassed most people's expectations following his £13.5m move to Liverpool from Stoke City - including ex-Potters teammate Charlie Adam.

Adam, who made 37 appearances for the Reds, claimed in the summer that Shaqiri was one of several ‘so-called big players’ at Stoke who got away with murder prompting the Liverpool player to suggest Adam was 'jealous' that he’d sealed a move to Anfield.

Speaking about Shaqiri's Liverpool career so far, Adam said, “Listen: he went to Liverpool and he’s done incredible, so fair play to him.

“I said what I said but he’s a wonderful player, no doubt about that. It was just a worry, would he get into Liverpool’s team? How would Liverpool find space in their team for him?

“But he’s got in and hasn’t looked back now.”

The Switzerland international - labelled 'unprofessional' and a 'disgrace' by former Manchester United players Gary and Phil Neville, divided Liverpool initially but has proved all doubters wrong with a string of impressive performances.

In nine Premier League appearances for the Reds, Shaqiri has scored two goals and registered four assists forcing Jurgen Klopp to choose between him or Brazilian Roberto Firmino.

However, the Scottish midfielder, speaking on Goals on Sunday, reiterated his belief that Shaqiri is not the ideal player when it comes to fighting against relegation.

Chris Brunskill/GettyImages

“I don’t think he was, but listen: he’s got a wonderful talent and his game probably suits playing for a bigger club with better players.

“His awareness to pick a pass and see things that other players don’t - and we probably didn’t have enough players at his level.

“I criticised him because I felt when we were in a dogfight, we probably needed different types of characters - a Jon Walters, a Glen Whelan - they were the types of characters we needed.

“The little man can score goals out of nothing but we were low on confidence and couldn’t carry anybody of that ability without the other side of the game," Adam added, as quoted by GiveMeSport.

Genuinely believe Shaqiri has been amongst our best players this season. When ever he plays he drops an 8/10

Been astounded by how well he’s played this season. Proper bargain — Jez 🤙🏻 (@JezKunt) November 24, 2018

Shaqiri and his Liverpool teammates take a trip to the French capital to face PSG in the Group C Clash Wednesday evening.