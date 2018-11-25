Inter Boss Luciano Spalletti Praises Keita and Martinez's Performances in 3-0 Frosinone Win

Inter manager Luciano Spalletti praised forwards Lautaro Martinez and Keita Balde for their match winning performances in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Frosinone.

Both attackers have been largely on the periphery at San Siro this term after arriving in Milan during the summer, with Mauro Icardi typically commanding the leading striker role as his own. However, both new stars found the back of the net on Saturday.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Keita gave his side the lead on the tenth minute before adding his second late in the match. Spalletti was full of praise for the Senegalese forward after the game, telling Sky Sports, via Calciomercato: “Keita? What interests me that he always remained in the game, in a position to always help the team both in possession and in attack.”

Argentine striker Martinez also impressed, adding his own strike just before the hour mark, and Spalletti added on the 21-year-old: “Lautaro? I liked the character, the physical and nervous duel of who never wants to give in, always fights to the last drop of sweat.

“Even players who can help us in the short term play.

“Joao Mario showed to be recovered, Nainggolan played an hour without feeling his ankle. Keita played maybe more than he could, but I am interested in the team game, we must be happy if the team wins.

“If Inter wins, it does not matter what the individual does. When knows how to identify in this team strength, if you understand that Inter must win games, you understand that you cannot leave the field with another result.”

Spalletti’s redirection of the attention to the team rather than the individual performances reflects the tough nature of Serie A and the club's ongoing battle to keep pace with Juventus this term.

However, impressive performances from the likes of Keita and Martinez will come as a huge boost to Inter, and reflects a great deal of strength in depth which now exists in the Nerazzurri’s ranks.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Inter take on Tottenham in a huge Champions League clash at Wembley on Wednesday, in a meeting which could effectively decide the fate of each side in Group B.