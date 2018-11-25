Jordi Alba Admits it Is 'Strange' Barcelona Have Not Opened Discussions Over New Contract

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba has admitted he is uncertain as to where his future lies, with the club yet to open discussions to negotiate a new contract for the Spaniard.

Alba's current deal expires at the end of next season, and many clubs seek to avoid letting their players enter the final year of their contracts as it can have a negative impact on their transfer value. There have been rumours linking Alba with a move to Manchester United, but Barcelona are yet to offer an update on Alba's future.

Speaking after his side's 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid on Saturday, Alba admitted he is perplexed by his current situation. He is quoted by Marca as saying: "I have no news.





"I don't know what the club think of me and it's strange because there's not much more of my contract left.

"My intentions are to finish my career here but we'll see as I don't know what their intentions are or when they think it will be convenient to call me."

Alba has featured in all but one of Barcelona's matches this season. His only absence came in the Copa del Rey tie with Cultural Leonesa in October, suggesting that Alba is still viewed as a key player at Camp Nou. Many fans would even argue that Alba has been one of the team's top performers this season.

The 29-year-old has been a regular part of Barcelona's starting lineup since he joined the club from Valencia in 2012. The Catalan giants have no other recognised left-back in their squad, but they may be forced to enter the transfer market if the uncertainty around Alba's contract continues.

Alba will likely be keen for Barcelona to offer him a new deal before the end of the season, as he will be in the last 12 months of his deal once the next season begins. If he fails to renew his contract, he will be able to negotiate a free transfer away from the club in January 2020, which will come as good news for United.

If Barcelona are keen to offload Alba, they will likely do so during the summer, before his transfer value starts to rapidly decrease until he is available on a free transfer.