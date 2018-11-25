Pundit Paul Merson Claims Real Madrid Will Try to Sign Tottenham Star Next Season

Former Arsenal man Paul Merson believes that Real Madrid will tempt Tottenham with a lucrative offer for star striker Harry Kane in the summer.

The England captain was on target once again in Tottenham's superb 3-1 win over London rivals Chelsea at Wembley and Merson has warned Spurs to prepare themselves for a bumper offer from the Spanish giants.

“A big worry for Tottenham, I keep on saying it,” said the pundit speaking on Sky Sports, as quoted by the Express. “The stadium’s costing a lot of money, Real Madrid are not doing well. They’re going to come for him, they’re going to come for him."

The current European champions have struggled since the resignation of Zinedine Zidane and the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo - most recently suffering an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Eibar on Saturday.

It is expected that Real Madrid will want to strengthen their squad in the summer with Merson suggesting any offer for Kane will be difficult for Daniel Levy to turn down.

“It’s up to Tottenham to turn it down. No (they wouldn’t turn it down). What £150m? That’s a lot of money.

David Ramos/GettyImages

However, the pudit suggested that Real Madrid's offer may not come that soon. “I’m not saying this season, I’m saying next season. I think next season," added Merson.

Harry Kane, who has scored four goals in four games in the Champions League, and his Spurs teammates take on Italian outfit Inter on Wednesday.