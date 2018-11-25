Rafael Benitez Suggests Forgotten Newcastle Goalkeeper Could Be Sold in January Transfer Window

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has suggested that goalkeeper Rob Elliot is likely to leave St James' Park in the January transfer window.

The 32-year-old has failed to make any of the matchday squads this season as he sits behind Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow in the pecking order on Tyneside.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

When asked if Elliot could be available for transfer, Benitez told The Chronicle: "Could be, yes. It could be an option. He's a good keeper that is not playing, and Martin is doing really, really well."





With England Under-21 international Freddie Woodman also on the Magpies' books, Benitez has four goalkeepers in his senior squad vying for a first-team place.

“So four keepers, goalkeepers need to play, but we have options there so maybe it is a possibility," the Newcastle boss added.

Elliot's last appearance came against Manchester City almost 11 months ago, as he has been sidelined through the performances of Dubravka as the regular stopper for the Magpies and Darlow being Benitez's preferred back-up option.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The Republic of Ireland international joined the Magpies in 2011 from Charlton Athletic under manager Alan Pardew and went on to make 55 appearances for the Tyneside outfit in both the Premier League and Championship.

Elliot has always struggled to hold on to a first team position between the sticks at Newcastle and has often had to resort to playing second fiddle.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

He has a contract with the Premier League club until the summer of 2020 and with a reported salary of £25,000-a-week, Newcastle would be keen to offload him to make way for January recruits.