'Utterly Embarrassing': Liverpool Fans Furious at Midfielder's Poor Performance Against Watford

Liverpool's unbeaten start to the Premier League season continued as they picked up an impressive 3-0 victory over Watford on Saturday.

However, despite the positive scoreline, it was not a memorable performance for one man in particular - club captain Jordan Henderson.

The Englishman was given his marching orders after he was shown two thoroughly-avoidable yellow cards and, despite Liverpool being two goals ahead at the time of his red card, looked to have lost his composure.

Many Liverpool fans jumped on Twitter to express their feelings towards Henderson, and it wasn't pretty.

Henderson was named as the club's captain in 2015 as legendary midfielder Steven Gerrard left the club. He has been a crucial player for the team ever since, and was hugely influential as the team managed to reach the Champions League final last season.

Liverpool reinforced their midfield during the summer with the arrivals of Naby Keita and Fabinho, but Henderson remained a regular in the starting lineup. He has made 14 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions this season, but he will now be forced to miss Sunday's Merseyside derby with rivals Everton.

He has been guilty of some disappointing performances this season, and many fans have been calling for Henderson to be demoted to the bench. Several fans even demanded that the 28-year-old be stripped of the club's captaincy.

Against Watford, Henderson picked up his first yellow card after an hour of play following a needless foul on Isaac Success. After another foul, Henderson was visibly given a final warning by referee Jonathan Moss, who looked to be telling the midfielder that he would have no choice but to send him off if his persistent fouling continued.

However, Henderson clearly did not heed this warning as he went crashing into Etienne Capoue just minutes after his warning. He began his walk down the tunnel before Moss even had the chance to brandish the red card, and a chorus of boos could be heard around Vicarage Stadium.

Fans were incredibly frustrated to see their captain acting in such a manner. In being given the armband, the club believe that Henderson sets the perfect example, but he looked to have completely lost his composure. As a result, he will now be forced to watch the fiercely-contested derby from the sidelines, and may struggle to convince Klopp to reinstate him at a later date.