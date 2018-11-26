David Moyes Backs West Ham Star to Play at the Highest Level Amid Manchester Utd & Chelsea Interest

Former West Ham manager David Moyes believes that Marko Arnautovic has got the ability to cut it at a top four club and has revealed that the Austrian was 'great to work with'.

The striker, who has been linked with a move away from the Hammers in recent weeks, played under Moyes last season and flourished after a tactical switch saw him used more centrally.

"The big thing for Marko is the change from being a winger to a striker has really reinvented him," Moyes said on talkSPORT, as quoted by Football.London.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

"When we arrived at West Ham the punters weren't having him, thought he wasn't running around but the minute he's gone to centre forward he's been a revelation."

The 29-year-old striker's form has even caught the attentions of some of the Premier League's top clubs, with Manchester United and Chelsea reportedly considering moves.





Since Arnautovic's brother and agent Danjiel Arnautovic let slip that the Hammers' striker was eager for one last crack at Champions League football, the Austria international has had to fend off speculation of a transfer away from the London Stadium.

Arnautovic joined the London club in 2016 following his £25m transfer from Stoke City but struggled to make an immediate impact and divided the West Ham faithful.

Moyes was the man who opted to use Arnautovic in at centre forward and is credited with rejuvenating the frontman whom he said he enjoyed working with.

"It was always the thing questioned about Marko, did he run or what was his attitude like? We found him great to work with," said Moyes.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"He's good enough, he could play in the top four because he's got the ability and he could play with the top players - he considers himself a top player.

"You've got to remember, he's already been at the likes of Inter Milan before, but what he needs to do is he needs to score, last season he was scoring regularly and taking his opportunities, from what I've seen this season he's not taken as many."

Arnautovic scored five Premier League goals this season as he has battled a knee injury which has left him unable to train a full week.

The striker also limped off at the weekend towards the end of the 4-0 defeat to Manchester City at the London Stadium, with manager Manuel Pellegrini simply saying the striker had a "pain" and couldn't continue.