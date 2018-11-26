Sandro Wagner Issues Response to Rumours Surrounding Potential Move to the Premier League

Sandro Wagner has responded to reports of interest in him from Premier League duo West Ham and Crystal Palace by pledging his loyalty to Bayern Munich.

The veteran striker joined Bayern from Hoffenheim in January, in a deal worth around £12m, after picking up 18 goals and eight assists in 50 appearances for Julian Nagelsmann's side.

Having grown up in Munich, and started his career with the Bavarian side, the 30-year-old left his hometown for lowly MSV Duisburg in 2008. And, after finally earning himself a return thanks to 10 years of hard work, Wagner is reluctant to give that up, despite a lack of opportunities.



As reported by German publication Bild, the striker has declared: "I have signed my contract in full awareness I am here for two and a half years and I’m going to go through with that too!

"I’m a guy who gives gas [gives everything]. Since the summer I give even more gas, because I just want to have the last years of my career again in full throttle."

The German was surprisingly useful for FCB last season, as he scored nine times for the club in 18 appearances at the back end of the campaign. However, a lesser return of one from seven outings, comprised into just 218 minutes of action, have led to rumours of a swift exit.

The Hammers and the Eagles had been monitoring the situation, along with Galatasaray, as well as several Bundesliga teams, but Wagner has dismissed all talk of his dissatisfaction: "I feel good in Munich. Every time I come to Säbener Straße, I know what I’m doing for it for.

"This is my club, since childhood. That’s why I have no other thoughts."