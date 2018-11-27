Niko Kovac Admits Alphonso Davies Is 'Earmarked' for Bayern First-Team After Impressing on Arrival

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac has claimed that Alphonso Davies is 'earmarked for the first-team' after impressing since his arrival in Germany.

The 18-year-old recently arrived at the club ahead of the completion of his move from MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps in January 2019, after Bayern spent €10m in the summer to land the talented 18-year-old.

While Davies has just started his career with the German giants, he's wasted little time in catching the eye of Kovac in training, with the Bayern boss excited by the potential the Canadian international possesses.

As quoted by the Bundesliga's official website, Kovac said: "He’s a very talented young player who drew interest from more than just Bayern. We’re very happy to have signed such a diamond in the rough.

"Of course, we can’t over-expose him. But he’s definitely a player we have earmarked for the first-team."

Davies made 81 appearances for Vancouver before his move to Germany, with the winger netting eight goals and providing a further 11 assists in 31 MLS games in 2018 prior to his to the reigning Bundesliga champions.

The winger also boasts experience with the Canadian national team, having earned eight caps since his debut in 2017, scoring three goals.

Davies certainly won't be short of inspiration at Bayern in terms of making it as a winger, with the experienced duo Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery on hand to help the youngster during the early stages of his time at the Allianz Arena.

"I Just want to prove myself every day in training, and work as hard as I can." - @AlphonsoDavies 🇨🇦⭐️#MiaSanMia #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/1ZRDggqdPi — FC Bayern US (@FCBayernUS) November 26, 2018

Bayern have had a poor season by their lofty standards so far, and currently sit fifth in the Bundesliga, nine points off Borussia Dortmund at the summit of the table.