Gareth Bale Explains Why Real Madrid Perform Better in the Champions League

By 90Min
November 28, 2018

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has hinted that his side have a natural desire to perform in the UEFA Champions League as opposed to La Liga, following Los Merengues' 2-0 triumph over Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.

Their victory in the Champions League group game came courtesy of strikes from Bale and Lucas Vázquez, which sealed them the top spot in Group B with a game in hand.

However, despite securing their place in the knockout stages, Los Blancos have had mixed fortunes in the league, losing five of their 13 games.

They were surprisingly beaten 3-0 on the weekend against minnows Eibar, (a result that left them six points behind league leaders Sevilla, in sixth) and Bale implied that the reason for the stark contrast in the club's performance is because European sides aim to play attacking football, unlike their Spanish counterparts, who seek to frustrate Real.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

As quoted by Real Madrid's official website, Bale said: "It's a different competition compared to La Liga," he remarked. "It's a different style of football and you face teams that want to play football. It just comes naturally to us, it's difficult to explain.

Two second-half strikes from Bale and Lucas Vázquez sealed the three points for Madrid against Roma, as both sides booked a place in the last 16, courtesy of CSKA Moscow's defeat to Viktoria Plzeň earlier that night.

Bale, who netted the opener two minutes into the second half, was pleased with Los Blancos' display in the latter part of the match, but indicated that there was still room for improvement.

"Our target was to progress and finish top of the group and we've done just that," he said. "We've got to improve and keep on fighting and winning games. We've got a new coach and we've got to give ourselves some time."

Madrid were well below par in the first-half and should have fallen behind on the stroke of half-time, when Cengiz Ünder blazed over the bar from close-range. However, the former Tottenham Hotspur player suggested that their second-half display was much better.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

"We knew it'd be a tough game against difficult opponents. The games last 90 minutes," he added. "Our first-half performance wasn't as good, but we knew that if we battled on, we'd have some chances and we performed really well in the second half."


The victory over Roam ensured that the Champions League title-holders progressed into the next round for the 16th consecutive season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)