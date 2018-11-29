David de Gea 'Wants' to Sign New Man Utd Contract as Speculation Continues Over Uncertain Future

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has been tipped to sign a new long-term contract with the club and end the fresh saga that is rapidly developing around his uncertain future, yet there also remain conflicting stories and general confusion over the whole situation.





As things stand, De Gea is currently due to be out of contract at the end of the season, leading to somewhat misleading speculation that he could join the likes of rumoured suitors Juventus or Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent as early as July.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

In reality, De Gea's existing deal has a 12-month extension clause that is yet to be triggered that would push its expiration back to the summer of 2020 instead. BBC Sport's Simon Stone says United are "set to trigger the one-year option on goalkeeper David de Gea's contract to avoid any uncertainty over his future heading into the January transfer window."

More specifically, they would probably have to do so before the turn of the calendar year - barely more than a month away. That is because without it, De Gea would enter the final six months of his contract on 1st January and would become eligible to formally enter talks with foreign clubs.

Having said that, if De Gea were to negotiate with potential suitors after January and United later triggered the extension it would prevent a free transfer from going ahead.

According to the latest from James Robson of the Evening Standard, De Gea does want to sign a new contract at Old Trafford. It has been rumoured that the Spaniard had concerns over United's capability of challenging for major trophies, yet Robson states that De Gea has 'let it be known' that he is not actively looking to leave the club and will commit his future.

David De Gea plays his 250th PL match. Peter Schmeichel is the only ‘keeper to make more appearances in Man Utd’s PL history (252).



Most PL clean sheets since De Gea joined @ManUtd in 2011:

94 – D. DE GEA

84 – P. Cech

84 – J. Hart

78 – H. Lloris pic.twitter.com/uNAzsuu71t — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) November 24, 2018

That report suggests a new long-term contract would have to be worth 'up to' £300,000-per-week, making him one of the top earners at United and the highest paid goalkeeper in the world.

The Manchester Evening News' Ciaran Kelly notes that United fans have played a crucial in De Gea being as happy as he is at Old Trafford. He has been given huge support from the stands at various difficult times and fans are always keen to make sure he knows he is adored.

There is also the matter of long-term girlfriend Edurne, the Spanish pop star who the media once claimed was a driving force behind his near departure in 2015. Where once it was claimed, perhaps erroneously, that she hated Manchester, the singer has now relocated to England.

A report from the Daily Mail takes a more negative view of the situation, claiming that while he is 'open to staying', De Gea is demanding a 'huge wage hike'. In this version of events he is harshly depicted as holding the club to ransom in search of £350,000 wages to match Alexis Sanchez.

The Mail alleges that De Gea's camp have already rejected an offer worth £275,000-per-week, while the report is keen to point out that United are still vulnerable to losing the 28-year-old in 2020 if the extension clause is triggered and no new deal is agreed.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

The Mail also suggests De Gea is aware that Luke Shaw recently received a significant pay rise and that the club relented and gave in to Marouane Fellaini's demands rather than let the Belgian leave for free. In addition, it is said De Gea still wants assurance of United's ambition.