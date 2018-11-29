Tottenham Hotspur Fans Criticise Erik Lamela Display Despite Crucial Win Over Inter

Tottenham Hotspur managed to pick up a vital Champions League win over Inter on Wednesday night, to keep their hopes of qualification for the last 16 still alive.

Despite Mauricio Pochettino's side impressing on the night, Erik Lamela has still come into some criticism for his own performance.

Spurs fans have voiced their opinions online, letting it be known that the Argentine's showing against the Italian giants was simply not good enough.

#THFC #COYS what does Poch see in lamela that no one else does ? Waste of space AGAIN — Dave Garland (@bathdave) November 28, 2018

Lamela is and always will be a liability — The big cheese #Coys (@MarkThomas2002) November 28, 2018

Lamela having one of those games where nothing comes off and he does something nasty out of frustration. Definitely the first sub I'd be looking to make. The Kane and Lucas can't play together theory is looking stronger by the game #thfc — Clayton Hodges (@clayski123) November 28, 2018

Sissoko has improved 🙌

- less cards

- knows his job

- no goals but gives his all

- He's maintained his 8/10



Lamela keeps splitting opinions

- more cards

- loves a brawl (unnecessary)

- cant beat a man without drawing foul

- needs to work on his game bigtime#UCL #TOTINT #THFC — 🐬PoseidonVirus 🇧🇻 (@MysteriousTino) November 28, 2018

Lamela was selected to start for Tottenham against Inter in the massive home tie, and has been in good form for the most part of the season. However, the Argentine struggled all night long.





The forward failed to create much of any note in an attacking sense, and he was also rather lucky not to see red. The feisty 26-year-old jumped in to a challenge with two feet but, with a bit of good fortune, only received a yellow for the challenge.

Lamela what are you upto son? 😣 — Lucas Mouras Bald Patch (@leeUkUfc) November 28, 2018

Sadly Lamela isn’t and is lucky to still be on the pitch after that tackle. Super SONic needs to replace him. — James Murton (@fatblokejimbo) November 28, 2018

Erik Lamela with a text book red card tackle and only gets a yellow. I don’t know how he does this. Every single game. — Tim Stillman (@Stillberto) November 28, 2018

Despite the disappointing individual performance by Lamela, Spurs still pulled together for the win and leave themselves with the slightest of chances to remain in the competition. They only have to go and beat Barcelona at the Camp Nou to have a hope.