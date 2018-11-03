WATCH: Iniesta, Podolski Combine for Vissel Kobe Stunning Goal

On Saturday, Andres Iniesta and Vissel Kobe teammate Lukas Podolski combined for a very special goal.  

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
November 03, 2018

On Saturday in Japan, Vissel Kobe defeated Nagoya 2-1 thanks to Lukas Podolski's brace, but it was his first goal that took all the headlines as Andres Iniesta delievered a beautfiul, lobbing assist for his German teammate, who picked it up inside the box and volleyed it to open the scoring.

It was quintessential Iniesta magic and a great finish from the German forward.

The Spanish legend signed for Vissel Kobe in May, after leaving behind a historic career with Barcelona. The club is currently struggling in 11th place, but with this latest win, insipired by the talent and quality of Iniesta and Podolski, the club will push up the table.

