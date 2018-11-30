Barcelona Join Premier League Clubs in Race to Sign Lyon Star After Champions League Masterclass

Barcelona are set to increase their interest in Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele as a bidding war threatens to develop for the exciting young Frenchman.

For the second time this season, Ndombele ran the show against Manchester City in the Champions League as Lyon held the Premier League leaders to a 2-2 draw in France this week.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

It had previously been reported that Barcelona were keeping an eye on Ndombele as a possible alternative to Ajax starlet Frenkie de Jong and Paris Saint-Germain contract rebel Adrien Rabiot.

The Mirror report that the Blaugrana may step up their interest in the 21-year-old after Ramon Planes, assistant to sporting director Eric Abidal, was in attendance for Tuesday's game at the Groupama Stadium.

Ernesto Valverde hinted that Barcelona would dip into the transfer market in January after an injury to midfielder Rafinha, and Abidal is hopeful that his strong relationship with Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas will help to tip negotiations in Barca's favour.

A whole host of Premier League clubs are reportedly keen on bringing Ndombele across the English Channel, including Arsenal, Everton, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola added fuel to the fire of those rumours by singling Ndombele and his teammate Houssem Aouar out for praise after this week's game.

Aurelien Meunier/GettyImages

"We talk a lot about Ndombele, but Aouar is also excellent," said Guardiola, quoted by Goal. "Lyon really has a very good team. There are young people full of quality and I think the team is in place tactically. We have to congratulate them."

Lyon have drawn their last four Champions League games since beating City at the Etihad in September, and another draw against Shakhtar Donetsk on matchday six will put them through to the last 16.