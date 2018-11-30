Jamie Carragher Explains What Naby Keita Would Bring to Liverpool Team in Merseyside Derby

Jamie Carragher says Liverpool will need the pace and energy brought to the midfield by summer signing Naby Keita if they are to overcome Everton in the Merseyside derby this weekend.

The Reds host Everton on Sunday looking to shake off their Champions League defeat to PSG during the week, with summer midfield additions Keita and Fabinho sitting out the visit to Paris, where Liverpool were undone by first half goals from Juan Bernat and Neymar.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

And Carragher, who spent his entire career at Liverpool between 1996-2013, says that Klopp needs to start utilising the former more often - starting with the all important Merseyside derby.

"I'd like to see Keita go in there," Carragher told the All Together Now podcast. "It was built up that he was going to make a big difference to the midfield but we've only seen glimpses of it so far.

"You need to get him in the team, you paid a lot of money for this lad. Klopp knew him from Germany. I'd like to see him in there and see what he's all about. Keita gives you more pace and energy with dynamic running. I think it will be a difficult game for Liverpool in terms of trying to break Everton down. It will be tight but Liverpool are so strong defensively."

Keita, who arrived for £52m in the summer after the Reds agreed the transfer a year earlier, made an impression in his debut in the 4-0 win against West Ham on the opening day of the Premier League season, but has since fallen out the team due to a combination of injury issues and poor form.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

The depth Liverpool have in midfield, with Fabinho now emerging as a starter alongside Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner and captain Jordan Henderson, as well as Klopp's recent switch to a 4-2-3-1 system, has further made it difficult for Keita to tie down a place in the team in recent weeks.