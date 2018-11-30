Leicester Defender Admits He's Unsure on Future After Falling Out of Favour Under Claude Puel

Leicester City full back and title winner Danny Simpson has revealed he is unsure what his future holds and admits it may not be at the King Power Stadium.

The 31-year-old has appeared just once in the Premier League this season, coming off the bench in Leicester's 1-0 win over Cardiff four weeks ago.

Simpson's only first team start this season came in late November as Leicester beat Southampton on penalties in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

However, with both Daniel Amartey and Ricardo Pereira above Simpson in Claude Puel's pecking order, the Englishman could be tempted by a move away from the King Power in the January window.

However, Simpson says he is more concerned about the present and isn't looking to what might happen next year, as he remains focused on returning to first team action.

“I’m not really thinking about (the future) at the moment,” Simpson said, as reported by Leicestershire Live.

“We’ve got a busy December. I think there’s eight games and I want to try to be involved in as many of them as I can...hopefully I’m an option. Whether that’s off the bench or starting."

Simpson relished his opportunity in the win against Southampton and maintains hope that he will soon become an intrinsic part of Puel's first team plans.

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

“I’m just happy to be back training with the lads and getting back on the pitch,” Simpson added. “Like I said, it’s nice to get minutes. I’m there and I’m an option for the manager."

The 31-year-old drew on past experiences of being a peripheral player at Leicester, and believes he can make another comeback under Claude Puel.

“I did it under Nigel [Pearson] in my first season and even under Claudio [Ranieri], at the start of that season, I didn’t get back in I think it was eight or ten games.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

“So I’ve been here before and I know what I’m about and I know what I can bring. All I can do is keep training hard."