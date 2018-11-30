Rafa Benitez Considering Move for Nottingham Forest Winger After Performance in Villa Thriller

Newcastle are considering a January move for Forest winger Joe Lolley, with a host of top flight clubs impressed by him in recent months.

The Mirror (via the Nottingham Post) report that Newcastle will likely face stiff competition for the 26-year-old's signature, with Watford, Cardiff and West Brom all said to be interested.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Lolley joined Forest from Huddersfield Town in January of this year and has since appeared 39 times for the Championship side, scoring ten goals and assisting ten more in all competitions.

Forest are currently sixth in the league and will likely be desperate to cling onto their star men, as they make a post-Christmas push for promotion. However, after signing seven players in the summer transfer window, Benitez has proved he is willing to spend the necessary money to keep the Magpies in the top flight, and if the price is right, could lure Lolley to the north-east.

However, the Forest winger has very little Premier League experience, appearing only six times in the English top flight whilst at Huddersfield. Lolley did open his Premier League account in that short time, scoring a consolation goal as West Ham mauled the Terriers in a 4-1 win.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Newcastle are currently 13th in the Premier League, and have scored fewer goals than each of the 12 teams above them. Benitez could, as a result, be tempted to delve into the transfer market to bolster his attacking options, and Lolley could be one of his preferred targets. However, Benitez may favour a player with more Premier League know-how, with his side likely to be drawn into yet another relegation dog fight.

Further, with Forest looking likely to mount a significant challenge for promotion, it is unlikely that manager Aitor Karanka will look to sell one of his key men in the absence of a monumental offer from a Premier League side.