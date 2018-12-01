Crystal Palace Target Moving Closer to Leaving Ligue 1 as 'Greedy Agent' Agitates for Move

Crystal Palace transfer target Emiliano Sala is said to be desperate to leave Nantes in search of a move to a new club as soon as possible.

The Argentine striker has made a blistering start to his campaign having scored 11 goals in 14 Ligue 1 appearances so far, helping his side up to 10th in the league with many clubs across Europe closely monitoring his performances.



SEBASTIEN SALOM GOMIS/GettyImages

Crystal Palace - along with many other Premier League clubs - have admired the striker for quite some time now but have never pulled the trigger on a move, but this could be set to change given recent developments.

Sala's contract with Nantes is set to expire in 2020, which means that if the French club cannot negotiate a new deal, the summer transfer window will be their last opportunity to cash in on the striker whilst they can - with reports suggesting clubs are preparing to offer up to £20m for the striker.

According to L'Equipe (via Sport Witness ), Nantes are struggling to agree a new deal – with Sala reportedly keen to leave the club as soon as possible, and his 'greedy' agent on side. This could well accelerate a potential move to Selhurst Park, with Roy Hodgson seemingly losing faith in the likes of Alexander Sorloth Connor Wickham and Christian Benteke.



Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The Eagles have been heavily reliant on Wilfried Zaha for goals so far this season, and even he has only managed to notch three goals this campaign. Hodgson will be keen to add more firepower in the attacking areas of his squad in January to give his side a better chance of surviving, and Sala could be the man he turns to.

