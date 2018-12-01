Huddersfield 1-2 Brighton: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Mounie Red Card Hands Seagulls Win

Brighton came from behind to defeat Huddersfield after Steve Mounie's red card handed the Seagulls the initiative in Yorkshire.

Mathias Jorgensen opened the scoring in the first minute from a long throw but Benin international Mounie's sending off in the 32nd minute was the catalyst for Brighton's win as Shane Duffy and Florin Andone both netted.

HUDDERSFIELD

Key Talking Point

A team that struggles to score goals has very little chance of avoiding relegation in the Premier League, so you can imagine the relief that Huddersfield fans felt when Jorgensen scored in the first minute.

The Dane's strike is the quickest goal in England's top flight this season but the Terriers can't be reliant on a centre back to do the attacking work. They need to rely on a striker. Their striker got himself sent off. And that's when it all went wrong.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Lossl (6); Jorgensen (8*), Schindler (6), Kongolo (6); Hadergjonaj (6), Mooy (7), Hogg (6), Billing (6), Durm (6); Pritchard (6); Mounie (3).





Substitutes: Depoitre (6), Smith (6), Williams (6).

STAR MAN - After just one minute, things were rosy for David Wagner's side. The Terriers had previously been in good form and took the lead early on against a Brighton side notorious for their lacklustre performances away from home last season.

Jorgensen netted for the hosts and did most everything right after Mounie's red card. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough for Huddersfield.





WORST PLAYER - If you're a striker who gets sent off in a game you don't score in, you're going to cop some flak. Mounie was Huddersfield's worst player on Saturday, and it's not close.

BRIGHTON





Key Talking Point





The Seagulls continue to prove people wrong in the Premier League as Brighton made sure they learned from their 1-1 draw with Leicester last time, when they played against ten men for the majority of the match but couldn't win.

Chris Hughton's side made their advantage pay against Huddersfield and it's that kind of ruthlessness that they'll need to display frequently if they're to stay up again. Right now, Brighton look good value to secure a third successive season in the top flight.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Ryan (6); Bruno (5), Duffy (8), Dunk (7), Bernardo (7); Propper (6), Bissouma (7); March (9*), Groß (7), Izquierdo (6); Andone (7).





Substitutes: Balogun (6), Murray (6), Kayal (N/A).

STAR MAN - Solly March supplied the assists for both of Brighton's goals and ultimately proved to be the difference maker between the two sides.

The 24-year-old has always had a mean cross on him and he put it to good use on Saturday. Anthony Knockaert, who was an unused substitute, has a lot of work to do now following March's performance.





WORST PLAYER - He may be a cut figure among Brighton fans due to his glorious beard and exceptional performances in recent years, but Bruno was at fault for the opening goal and was ultimately substituted in 78th minute.

Looking Ahead





Huddersfield have dropped below Crystal Palace and Cardiff and are now 17th, a point above Burnley. They face Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Brighton are up to 11th, having won five of their 14 games so far, and can look forward to a derby against Crystal Palace at the Amex on Tuesday.