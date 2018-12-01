Luka Modric Set to Win Ballon d'Or With Juventus Star Cristiano Ronaldo Expected to Snub Ceremony

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to snub the Ballon d’Or awards this year because he will not win the accolade this time out, with former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric set to pip the Portuguese superstar.

The Juventus forward is apparently set to snub the prestigious ceremony on Monday, meaning that only one of the podium three will be in attendance in Paris.

According to Sky Italia, via Spanish publication AS, Ronaldo finished second in the poll, with Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann coming third. Real Madrid midfielder Modric has apparently secured the award and will be the only one of the three present at the ceremony.

5⃣0⃣ Cristiano Ronaldo is the all-time top UEFA EURO & World Cup qualifying top scorer ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/vq61oZuT4Q — UEFA EURO 2020 (@UEFAEURO) November 30, 2018

Former Tottenham star Modric has emerged as the frontrunner for what is widely regarded as football’s most prestigious individual award after guiding his Croatia side to the World Cup final during the summer.

The 33-year-old was the star of the show in Russia, winning the player of the tournament award for his heroics. Modric was also an influential figure as Real Madrid secured their third successive Champions League crown last season.

Modric’s starring roles, along with Griezmann’s exploits in France’s World Cup win earlier this year, have seen Barcelona icon Lionel Messi finally ousted from the reckoning for individual glory.

The Argentine superstar last won the Ballon d’Or in 2015 but has at least featured among the podium three in each of the last two years since his previous win.

There is no place for the mercurial Messi this time out, however, whilst Ronaldo’s conquering of individual accolades appears to also be waning.

The Portuguese has been crowned as winner of the Ballon d’Or in each of the last two years, but having seemingly fallen out of favour to Modric this time out, the Juventus star’s absence from the ceremony signals a real change in recent times.