Man Utd's £91m Bid for Napoli Defender Kalidou Koulibaly 'Rejected Immediately' by Serie A Side

By 90Min
December 01, 2018

Manchester United have been dealt a setback as they look to bolster their defensive options after their £91m bid for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly was rejected 'immediately'. 

Jose Mourinho's side have already conceded 21 goals in the Premier League this season after just 13 games, while the manager has been particularly critical of performances from his defenders at times.

As a result, Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport are reporting that the Red Devils made an approach to sign Koulibaly from Napoli for a fee in the region of £91m, however they were rebuffed 'immediately' by the club's president Aurelio De Laurentiis. 

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

The apparent swiftness of the response means that an offer in excess of the £91m would be required to prise the 27-year-old away from the Serie A side, which would be a record fee for a defender, surpassing the £75m Liverpool paid Southampton to sign Virgil van Dijk in January 2018. 

Koulibaly, who was recently nominated for the African Footballer of the Year award, has earned a reputation as one of Europe's best centre backs in recent seasons due to his performances for the Naples-based club, with the Senegal international making 182 appearances for the club since signing from Genk in 2014. 

Mourinho's desire to sign a central defender in the summer was well documented, as Leicester City's Harry Maguire was repeatedly linked with a move to Old Trafford, although that proposed transfer failed to materialise. 

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

It could prove to be a quiet transfer window for United once it officially opens at the turn of the year despite his apparent want to sign new players, with Mourinho suggesting it's unlikely that the club will make any new signings

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)