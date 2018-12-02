Arsenal Midfielder Mesut Ozil Linked With Shock Move to Serie A Giants Inter

Arsenal play-maker Mesut Ozil has been linked with a move away from Emirates Stadium despite signing a new contract with the Gunners in January, with Italian giants reportedly ready to make a move for the German.

The ex-Germany international was left on the bench by Unai Emery last week during Arsenal's 2-1 victory over Bournemouth and was unavailable for the north London derby due to injury, as doubts continue to surface about his work-rate, especially during tough away fixtures.



GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Reports in The Sun suggest that Italian giants Inter are interested in signing Ozil and could offer the midfielder a way out of the Premier League if his relationship with Emery continues to sour.

Currently third in the Serie A, the I Nerazzurri are one of a select number of clubs who could afford paying Ozil's £350,000-per-week wages.

Although a move in the January transfer window is extremely unlikely, Inter could swoop next summer, adding to their impressive midfield options of Radja Nainggolan, Marcelo Brozovic and Ivan Perisic.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Since signing for Arsenal from Real Madrid in 2013 for what was then a club-record fee of £42m, Ozil has won three major honours with the club and established himself as key player under former boss Arsene Wenger.

Yet under his new manager, the 30-year-old midfielder has struggled with consistency this season, only showing glimpses of his undoubted talent.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

With the Gunners facing the prospect of having to play nine games over a period of just four weeks, Ozil will be expected to adapt to Emery's new tactical approach or risk being left out of the squad altogether.