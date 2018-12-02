Arsenal Midfielder Mesut Ozil Linked With Shock Move to Serie A Giants Inter

By 90Min
December 02, 2018

Arsenal play-maker Mesut Ozil has been linked with a move away from Emirates Stadium despite signing a new contract with the Gunners in January, with Italian giants reportedly ready to make a move for the German.

The ex-Germany international was left on the bench by Unai Emery last week during Arsenal's 2-1 victory over Bournemouth and was unavailable for the north London derby due to injury, as doubts continue to surface about his work-rate, especially during tough away fixtures.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Reports in The Sun suggest that Italian giants Inter are interested in signing Ozil and could offer the midfielder a way out of the Premier League if his relationship with Emery continues to sour.

Currently third in the Serie A, the I Nerazzurri are one of a select number of clubs who could afford paying Ozil's £350,000-per-week wages. 

Although a move in the January transfer window is extremely unlikely, Inter could swoop next summer, adding to their impressive midfield options of Radja Nainggolan, Marcelo Brozovic and Ivan Perisic.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Since signing for Arsenal from Real Madrid in 2013 for what was then a club-record fee of £42m, Ozil has won three major honours with the club and established himself as key player under former boss Arsene Wenger. 

Yet under his new manager, the 30-year-old midfielder has struggled with consistency this season, only showing glimpses of his undoubted talent. 

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

With the Gunners facing the prospect of having to play nine games over a period of just four weeks, Ozil will be expected to adapt to Emery's new tactical approach or risk being left out of the squad altogether.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)