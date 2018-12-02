Danny Mills Condemns Jurgen Klopp's Merseyside Derby Pitch Invasion

By 90Min
December 02, 2018

After Divock Origi scored Liverpool's dramatic injury-time winner in the Merseyside derby, Jurgen Klopp ran onto the pitch to celebrate with his players. His behaviour sparked a shocked reaction from Danny Mills, who suggested it could have got him arrested if he were a fan.

The German manager has always been one for animated, sometimes explosive touchline antics, but for the former-England defender, Klopp was both literally, and figuratively, way over the line.

Speaking to an Everton fan on BBC Radio 5 Live after the game, Mills angrily argued, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo: "It's absolutely shocking what he does. Go down the touchline, leave your technical area, celebrate with your staff. I don't have a problem with that at all. 


"But to run into the middle of the pitch - if that's a fan, of course (he would get arrested). I think it's disrespectful to Everton, and he knows it. Yes it's a derby, it's a big game, but you cannot run into the middle of the pitch. Last minute or not."

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool's manager will face retrospective punishment for sprinting onto the pitch to celebrate with his players, before the final whistle was blown.

