Danny Mills Condemns Jurgen Klopp's Merseyside Derby Pitch Invasion

After Divock Origi scored Liverpool's dramatic injury-time winner in the Merseyside derby, Jurgen Klopp ran onto the pitch to celebrate with his players. His behaviour sparked a shocked reaction from Danny Mills, who suggested it could have got him arrested if he were a fan.
The German manager has always been one for animated, sometimes explosive touchline antics, but for the former-England defender, Klopp was both literally, and figuratively, way over the line.
Speaking to an Everton fan on BBC Radio 5 Live after the game, Mills angrily argued, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo: "It's absolutely shocking what he does. Go down the touchline, leave your technical area, celebrate with your staff. I don't have a problem with that at all.
"But to run into the middle of the pitch - if that's a fan, of course (he would get arrested). I think it's disrespectful to Everton, and he knows it. Yes it's a derby, it's a big game, but you cannot run into the middle of the pitch. Last minute or not."
It remains to be seen whether Liverpool's manager will face retrospective punishment for sprinting onto the pitch to celebrate with his players, before the final whistle was blown.