David Wagner Fumes at Referee's 'Big Mistakes' in Huddersfield's 2-1 Defeat to Brighton

Huddersfield manager David Wagner was left raging after refereeing decisions played a major part in his side's 2-1 defeat to Brighton on Saturday.

Mathias Jorgensen gave the Terriers the lead in the first minute but Shane Duffy and Florin Andone won the points for the Seagulls after Steve Mounie was sent off for a challenge on Yves Bissouma in the 32nd minute, when Huddersfield were leading and looking comfortable.

Wagner was also adamant Pascal Gross should have been dismissed by Michael Oliver for a challenge on Terriers midfielder Alex Pritchard in the box, while he also felt substitute Leon Balogun should have been sent off for a lunge on Erik Durm.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

As quoted by Sky Sports, Wagner said: "The red card, if it's a red card then the challenge on Erik Durm is one as well from my point of view, clear holding on Pritchard which is a penalty and a red card, it was a clear chance in front of the goal.





"There is nothing to discuss other than the decisions, which were in my view all wrong."

When pressed on the game and his side's performance, Wagner spoke only of his disappointment at the decisions throughout the match.

He added: "I don't like to talk about anything else other than the refereeing decisions. It's a football match which makes no funs if all the big decisions, and I don't think referees do it on purpose, but today they were so many big mistakes and all against us, then you have no chance.

"For me it isn't a red card and the one from Brighton's player isn't either, but if I judge one as a red card I have to judge both as a red card. They were both comparable.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

"If I do it on the one side, I should be neutral on the other side. The penalty decision was totally clear and obvious, and is a red card as well. Unfortunately today we just have to discuss referee's decisions and not the match."