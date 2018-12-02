'Horrific, Disgrace, Our Worst Player': Newcastle Fans Savage Defender's Display Against West Ham

By 90Min
December 02, 2018

Newcastle were outplayed and outclassed as they crashed to a 3-0 defeat to West Ham on Saturday but Javier Manquillo took the brunt of fans' outbursts with a poor display at St. James' Park.

The Magpies had come into the game on the back of a couple of impressive performances after an initial poor start to the campaign, but they struggled to turn up against the Hammers leaving them just three points above the relegation zone.

Javier Hernandez, who has been struggling for game time much of the season, put West Ham in front early on in the first half  - with Salomon Rondon and Lucas Perez both missing chances to equalise.

Hernandez completed his brace in the second half with Felipe Anderson continuing his impressive form contributing with a goal as well. Newcastle were lucky it remained at three as Hernandez failed to complete his first hat-trick since September 2016 after missing a host of chances.

Newcastle fans took to Twitter to vent their frustration at the surprise 3-0 loss - aiming their frustration at Javier Manquillo, who has only featured for the Magpies four times this season.


Rafa Benitez made one change to his line-up for the West Ham clash. Defender Ciaran Clark's injury gave Manquillo a surprise inclusion, much to the confusion of Newcastle fans.



Newcastle next take a trip to Merseyside Wednesday evening to face an Everton side who have only lost once at Goodison Park this season in September's 3-1 defeat to West Ham.

