Jermaine Jenas Heaps Praise on West Ham Winger Felipe Anderson Following Win Over Newcastle

Former Tottenham Midfielder Jermaine Jenas has praised Felipe Anderson for his contribution to West Ham United's 3-0 victory over Newcastle United on Saturday.

The Brazilian winger has made an excellent start to his career with the Hammers and scored his fifth goal of the season to cap off an impressive victory for his side at St James Park.

Speaking on Match of the Day as quoted by football.london, Jenas complimented Anderson's forward play.

Watching Felipe Anderson’s goal there on MOTD, he doesn’t have that strength to shrug off Fabian Schar in his first five or so games. Now he’s bulking up to the Premier League and it’s showing. 4 goals in 4 games. — Sam Inkersole (@Sam_InkersoleTM) December 1, 2018

"All of these things he is doing are effortless to him. The quality he possesses is unbelievable. Make a good run, he's going to find you. He's not selfish. He should have had more than one.

"He's just kept coming back for more. The strength he showed too was too much. He's becoming that cult hero that West Ham love to have in their ranks."

Anderson joined West Ham in the summer from Lazio for £36m, a fee that raised eyebrows around the Premier League. However, a strong start to the season has gone some way to justifying the fee with the 25-year-old forming a fruitful partnership with strikers Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

After scoring his first goal for the Hammers in their 3-1 victory over Manchester United in September, Anderson has been on top form in recent weeks, finding the net in three of his last four games.

Anderson will almost certainly feature for West Ham on Tuesday when they face Cardiff City at the London Stadium.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Despite losing his first four games in charge, Manuel Pellegrini has managed to ease his side away from the relegation zone and a win in midweek could see them move up to eleventh in the Premier League.