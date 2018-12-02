Rafa Benitez Set to Test Mike Ashley's Resolve by Demanding Up to Four January Signings

Following a poor summer transfer window, Rafa Benitez is keen for Newcastle to be proactive in January as he proposes a list of potential signings.

The Magpies spent the third-least amount of money in the summer, with a grand total of just £23.6m despite their heroic tenth-placed finish last campaign. This initially resulted in a poor start to this season's Premier League, but the Toons have somewhat recovered since then.

However, Benitez wants his side to kick on now and believes that the club need to dip into the January transfer market to solidify their chances of staying up again this season, according to the Chronicle.

The Spanish manager is reportedly insistent that Mike Ashley signs a new fullback, in addition to another winger. Whilst these are the priority positions, Benitez would also welcome the possibility of a new striker as well.

Benitez is set to hand the Newcastle hierarchy a shortlist of his desired transfer targets, with Miguel Almiron very much expected to be on it. Atlanta's versatile attacking midfielder has caught the eye of West Ham, Tottenham and Arsenal recently, but Benitez is keen for the Magpies to beat them to the punch.

The Toons have registered the most concrete interest thus far and, should negotiations go to plan, Almiron could well arrive in Newcastle by late December.

However, having been unwilling to spend an extra £4m to bring in Feyenoord's Nicolai Jørgensen in the summer, there are fears over whether Ashley will sanction the £25m move for Almiron.

Perhaps finally used to Ashley's frugality, Benitez has sent scouts all over the world to uncover potential transfer targets and he is not putting all of his eggs in one basket with regards to Almiron.

The Newcastle coach has done all that he can and it is now up to Ashley as to whether the club brings in the signings that Benitez needs to do his job. Having been let down by the owner in the past, the former Liverpool manager has expressed his fears over this prospect.

He said: "When we talk about my future and what might happen we’re talking about the future of Newcastle United, not Rafa Benitez.

"In the end we sign players, I don’t take them home with me. They stay at Newcastle United. So it’s a question of wait and see what we can do in January."

Following their 3-0 home defeat to West Ham on Saturday, the Magpies face a tough test away to Everton in the Premier League on Wednesday. With just three points separating Newcastle and the relegation zone, Benitez will be hoping his side can upset the odds and return to winning ways.