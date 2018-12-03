Bournemouth vs Huddersfield Preview: Where to Watch, Kick Off Time, Recent Form, Team News & More

By 90Min
December 03, 2018

Bournemouth welcome Huddersfield to the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League this Tuesday, with both teams looking to get back to winning ways. 


The Cherries are coming off the back of a 3-1 humbling at the hands of champions Manchester City, while Huddersfield suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Brighton. 

Check out 90min's preview for tomorrow's clash below:

Where to Watch 

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 4 December
What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45
Where Is it Played? Vitality Stadium
TV Channel/Live Stream? Gillette Soccer Special
Referee? Roger East

Team News

Jefferson Lerma will be back for Bournemouth after serving his one-match suspension against Manchester City, and will no doubt be back at the heart of the midfield. 

Huddersfield will be without the suspended striker Steve Mounie following the red card he picked up against Brighton last weekend, Laurent Depoitre is expected to lead the line for the away side. Chris Lowe has also been ruled out due to an jury. 

Predicted Lineups

Bournemouth Begovic; Francis, S. Cook, Ake, Daniels; Brooks, Lerma, L. Cook, Fraser; Wilson, King.
Huddersfield Lossl; Smith, Schindler, Kongolo; Hadergjonaj, Mooy, Hogg, Billing, Durm; Pritchard; Depoitre. 

Head to Head Record 

The Terriers, historically have the edge in this encounter, winning 19 of the 51 meetings between the two sides. Bournemouth have really struggled against Huddersfield in recent years, winning just two of their last 12.

Both of last season's meeting finished with the home side coming out on top. For Bournemouth, Callum Wilson played a big part scoring a hat-trick; while the Terriers had four separate players on the score sheet in their home win.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Recent Form

The Cherries' form has slumped in recent weeks following a lightning quick start to the season. Eddie Howe's side remain winless in their last four, and will definitely be looking to change their fortunes when they face Huddersfield. 

Before their most recent defeat to Brighton, Huddersfield had put an impressive run of form together, earning seven points from a possible nine, including wins against Wolves and Fulham. Before this improvement in form the Terriers were bottom, now they sit one point above the drop zone in 17th. 

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures: 

Bournemouth Huddersfield Town
Manchester City 3-1 Bournemouth (1/12) Huddersfield 1-2 Brighton (1/12)
Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal (25/11) Wolves 0-2 Huddersfield (25/11)
Newcastle 2-1 Bournemouth (10/11) Huddersfield 1-1 West Ham (10/11)
Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester United (3/11) Huddersfield 1-0 Fulham (5/11)
Bournemouth 2-1 Norwich (30/10) Watford 3-0 Huddersfield (27/10)

Prediction

Bournemouth have endured a number of difficult fixtures in recent weeks, but they should go into this midweek fixture brimming with confidence. 

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

With Callum Wilson on fine form at the start of the season, it's hard to imagine the Terriers keeping Bournemouth at bay at the Vitality Stadium.

Prediction: Bournemouth 3-1 Huddersfield

