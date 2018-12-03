England Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford Bemoans 'Everton Luck' After Derby Day Howler Costs Blues

By 90Min
December 03, 2018

Jordan Pickford has apologised to Everton fans after his 95th minute howler cost them a valuable derby day point against Liverpool.

Everton's performance was faultless for 94 minutes of the match at Anfield. The Blues had managed to keep Liverpool at bay and looked to be a threat on the counter for much of the match, but in the fifth minute of injury time a freak volley from Virgil van Dijk bounced off the top of the bar twice and fell to Divock Origi who had the simple task of heading in from a yard out. 

Pickford looked devastated having been the one to palm the ball onto the bar in the first place, despite the ball seemingly being set to go out for a goal kick. 

The young Englishman has received plaudits for his reaction to the howler however, The Daily Mail's Dominic King quotes the 'keeper as saying: "It is the Everton luck when we come to Anfield. There’s nowt I can do about it now. I’m strong mentally and I will get over it. I just want to say sorry to the Everton fans."

Pickford's reaction was well received by Everton fans, who preferred to focus on the fact that England's number one has no doubt saved them more points than he's cost them since joining the Toffees from Sunderland.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Liverpool on the other hand will count themselves extremely lucky, Pickford's mistake keeps them within touching distance of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side. While Everton's performance at Anfield was good, they still sit in sixth, eight points behind Tottenham Hotspur.

